Family music trio among line-up at Shropshire Cajun and Zydeco Big Weekend

By Sue Austin | Ellesmere | Oswestry entertainment | Published:

A family music trio has hot-footed it from Mallorca to Shropshire this weekend to join a festival celebrating Louisiana roots music, dance and cuisine.

Barcelo Brothers

The Barcelo Bros are in Welshampton to join the line-up for the North Shropshire Cajun and Zydeco Big Weekend.

The family trio who live in the West of Ireland includes brothers, Seamus, 13, and Micheal, 10, and their father Miquel, an actor and musician originally from Mallorca.

Seamus plays the drums and rubboard, Micheal plays the accordion and harmonica, while Miquel accompanies them on the guitar.

They have been performing in music festivals in Mallorca over the past two weeks.

The three-day festival, based around the parish hall, also includes dance and instrument workshops, Cajun street food, music sessions in the village pub plus its own festival campsite.

Tickets are available for the full weekend or individual sessions via the website at www.northshropshirecajun.co.uk

Limited tickets will be available on the door.

Also topping the bill will be rising Country singer and Cajun fiddle player, Courtney Granger alongside top Zydeco accordion musician Corey Ledet.

Both have flown in from Louisiana to join the lively event.

Oswestry entertainment Entertainment Ellesmere
Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

