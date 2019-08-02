This year's Ellesmere Carnival may be the last

The Ellesmere carnival has been held in the town for the past 20 years.

But rather than be a celebration of its 21st birthday, the five-strong committee says unless more volunteers come forward it may not go ahead in the future.

About a dozen floats will parade through the town at noon on August 17 to the Cremorne Gardens at the side of the mere for an afternoon of fun and an evening of live music.

Pearl Allum, a leading light in the carnival over the years, said the committee worked throughout the year holding fundraising events to help put the day on and fund costs such as the insurance.

"It is very hard work for a small committee. We don't expect people to become involved in everything or even join the committee but to offer to help on the day or maybe at some of our other events, such as the Easter Egg hunt."

The committee is also looking for help to marshall the carnival procession and help put up the marquees on the Friday night and the tea tent on the Saturday morning.

"The carnival brings a lot of people into the town who then spend money in the local businesses. It also provides a great day out for local people. Bands and musicians are giving their time free of charge so that people can enjoy the evening."

Anyone interest in helping can contact the committee's facebook page or speak to organisers on the day about helping to keep the carnival going next year.