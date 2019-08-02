Final preparations under way for Oswestry Show

Scores of volunteers have spent the week at the showground at Park Hall preparing for the annual window on the local agricultural world.

Prized livestock from across the region will be paraded around the main ring after competing to win best in show trophies, while visitors can also see arena entertainment from Stannage international stunt team, Ridgeside Falconry and the Tanatside Hunt as well as a vintage vehicle parade.

On the Village Green there will be music and entertainment throughout the day and this year will see the first appearance by the Axe Men, a static display of axe craft. Sheep shearing is another popular attraction.

Show chairman Nigel Whittingham, who farms at West Felton, said the success of the one-day show was due to the support from those who go along on the day, those who take part in competition and the volunteers who prepare the showground and work to make it run smoothly on the day. He also praised the many businesses who support the show.

“Oswestry Show certainly seems to have found the right recipe for success,” he said.

Show manager Mandy Roberts makes sure the trophies are up to scratch

“It has been mooted that we should expand it to a two-day show but personally I think that would be a mistake. It would put too much pressure on those who work so hard on the day.”

“We are very well supported by competitors from the horse and livestock sections to the extremely popular small animals and the horticulture marquee.”

The event will be a poignant one for members of the Arthan family. Vice president Graham Arthan died last year before he was able to take up the role as president. His widow, Linda, and family will be taking on the president’s role on Saturday.

She said: “I am privileged and honoured to be able to represent my late husband Graham.

"Graham was delighted to be asked to be president and it is devastating for us that he is not here to enjoy this special day.

“He was passionate about farming, had wonderful people skills and not afraid to work hard himself. He loved that this show brought the local community together.”