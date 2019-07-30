Former Blue Peter star and author Konnie Huq coming to Oswestry

Konnie has joined forces with Booka Bookshop in Oswestry to present a morning event at The Lion Quays on August 6.

Carrie Morris from Booka said: "We are incredibly excited to welcome the record-breaking Blue Peter presenter to introduce us to Cookie, the star from her brand-new children’s book, Cookie and The Most Annoying Boy in the World.

"This will be an action-packed morning of fun for all the family. There will be games, quizzes, and even audience participation. A simple piece of paper will come to life as Konnie draws her new characters live on stage and there may even be a live science experiment."

Cookie is a nine-year-old science lover who is distraught after her best friend announces she is leaving and a new neighbour moves in.

Then she has the chance to make her dream come true – appearing on her favourite TV show Brainbusters.

The novel has already won rave reviews from fellow authors.

Carrie said: "On the surface, it seems as though Konnie Huq and Cookie Haque have a lot in common. They both grew up in London’s Bangladeshi community. Cookie’s loves science and so does Konnie, who did Chemistry, Maths and Physics at A-Level and went to Cambridge University.

"Both are unashamedly enthusiastic about science and self-confessed nerds. Konnie has inspired children everywhere with her passion for presenting and willingness to take on challenges. Cookie is a great reminder that children are happiest when they are doing what they love, whether that is science, reading or taking on the world."

Cookie and the Most Annoying Boy in the World is aimed at readers 8-12, but Booka said keen younger readers will love it too. Tickets are £15, which allows entry for one adult and one child to the show, with quizzes, games and experiments, a signed dedicated copy of the book and the opportunity to meet Konnie and have their picture taken. Additional adult/child tickets are £5.