Oswestry academy to host workshop with West End stars

The academy which takes place at Moreton Hall, Oswestry, is set to play host to major performing arts professionals this summer, in a three-day long workshop aimed at young people aged 9 to18.

Joining the workshop is Lucyelle Cliffe, known for performing in Les Misérables, Legally Blonde and the critically acclaimed Wicked.

Lucyelle said: “I am really looking forward to visiting Face2Face Performance Academy. I’ve heard great things about the students from their coaches.

“In my workshop I am going to concentrate on acting through song. This skill is probably the most important in the industry, and doing it well can ensure you captivate an audience.”

This is the Academy’s fourth summer workshop, which is run in addition to their weekly sessions.

Head coach and Academy organiser Michael Jenkins said: “This is by far the most exciting workshop we have had to date. The purpose of these three-day long workshops is to provide our students with an enriching opportunity to learn from current professionals.

“It also provides a unique platform for students to receive feedback on their own skills. With this said it’s also just great fun for all.”

One other industry professional joining the workshop is Marcus Ayton. Marcus recently toured the UK with Shrek The Musical, playing the much-loved Donkey.

The workshop takes place at Moreton Hall from August 21-23. Each day starts at 10am and finishes at 4pm. The cost for all three days is £120 which includes lunch and light refreshments.

To book a place email face2face@moretonhall.com