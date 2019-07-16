Oswestry's Classic and Vintage Transport Rally attracts hundreds

Hundreds of people turned out to the fifth event at the British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry on Sunday, which saw people travel from all over the country to show off their vehicles.

Organiser Clive Knowles said the rally has developed a reputation as one of the best shows in Shropshire.

One of the oldest cars on the day - a 1912 Wolseley - belonged to Mike Palfreyman who also brought along his 1928 Rolls Royce.

He said: "The cars do get a lot of attention but the main question I am asked is 'Where's the trailer?'. People don't realise that we actually drive them because they are so old.

"They are different to drive, but not very complicated and actually very enjoyable. I drove the Rolls Royce 300 miles in one day recently. The attention to detail on these cars is remarkable so I think that's why people are so interested in them."

Elsewhere in the grounds was a 1994 Vauxhall Senator 24 valve, owned by Peter Gilbert from Llandrindod Wells.

The car was one of the most popular with the crowds as it is a former Cleveland police car, complete with blue flashing lights.

Mr Gilbert, who is a member of the Blue Light Vehicle Preservation group, said: "It was believed to be a chief constable's car and is one of four I own.

"When I drive them to shows I have to cover up the blue lights and crests, and disarm the sirens so it is essentially just a car with a stripe.

"But when I get here I do get a lot of attention from people, especially when I put the blue lights on. I like it because it's a bit different - like me."

There was a huge range of other modes of transport including tractors, tanks and trikes.

Trevor and Audrey Whittemore travelled up on their impressive Rewaco trikes from Uttoxeter.

"About 25 years ago I was watching a TV show and saw a trike being built and became really interested in them, but it was too expensive and I couldn't really afford one," Trevor said.

"I forgot about it until 10 years later when I saw one being sold and at that point, I was lucky enough to be able to buy it.

"I eventually bought another to sell but Audrey fell in love with it so we kept it and now we travel around Europe on them."