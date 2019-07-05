Shropshire students on stage at Llangollen

Students from Derwen College were among those on stage in the Royal International Pavilion.

The Inclusion Project helps promote unity and diversity throughout North Wales, Shropshire and Cheshire and this year’s group performance theme Tapestry was inspired by a quote from the distinguished American poet and civil rights activist, Maya Angelou:

“We should all know that diversity makes for a rich tapestry, and we must understand that all the threads of the tapestry are equal in value no matter what their colour.”

Those taking part included: Derwen on Tour, a group of Creative Studies students from Derwen College in Gobowen, , who offer Makaton sign, song and dance performance and workshops; the Theatretrain Regional Choir from Mold; Wrexham Singing Hands, a British Sign Language Choir; mental health Ukulele group, Mind Tones; Wrexham One Love Choir, consisting of members who have experienced homelessness, addiction and marginalisation,

Each group presented their own short performance before coming together to perform on the pavilion stage.

Leslie Churchill Ward, the project’s Creative Director said: “The theme of Tapestry lends itself beautifully both musically and choreographically. The new song that has been created is based around all of these ideas, and how we weave our lives together to create art and friendship.”

Music Director of the Llangollen International Eisteddfod, Dr Edward-Rhys Harry, said: “The Inclusion Project is close to everyone’s heart here at the Llangollen Eisteddfod, as it provides people who may not usually get the opportunity to perform on stage, in front of an international audience.

“Thanks to the generous support of Grosvenor Insurance Services with their donation towards the cost of the Inclusion Project, it has been able to continue its life-changing work and enables people from all walks of life to perform on the Eisteddfod stage."