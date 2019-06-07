Gabby acts in ghost story

Gabby Owen-Langford, 11, from Bellan House School, Oswestry, plays the part of a girl in an orphanage in the haunting Ghost Story, Such Small Hands.

She was given a role in the short film after having auditioned for commercials through the agency, Time to Shine.

Gabby said the film, based on a book by Andrés Barba, tells of Marina, wounded in an accident that killed her parents. She is taken to live in an orphanage with her doll, also called, Marina, and becomes the focus of the other girls.

"We filmed for a week on location at Holy Child College, which was an eerie building," she said.

With post production underway Gabby is now awaiting news of where the film will be and is hoping that as Film 4 has rights to show Wellington Film productions, it could be on television.