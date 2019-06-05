Shropshire dance duo on TV

Terry Cripps and his 19-year-old son, Dru, who appear under the title DadSonThing, star in Judge Romesh on the Dave Channel at 10.30pm asking the comedian, Romesh Ranganatahan to act as judge in their domestic dispute.

And they said it give them a chance to show of their real dance skills.

The duo began break dancing together when Dru was very young and have expanded their style of dancing over the years.

Despite getting three yes buttons on Britain's Got Talent they were shocked when their didn't feature at all in the series and so, when they got a chance to appear on The Greatest Dancer, they decided to go down the Les Dawson route of pretending to be really bad clown dancers.

But the strategy back-fired with the judges not spotting the comedic take on dancing.

Mr Cripps, who is a dance coach, said: "Tonight we get to show off our dance skills for real. We are eternally grateful to Hungry Bear Media and the show for giving us this chance to show the British Public what we can do."

"I can't tell you exactly what we are asking Judge Romesh to adjudicate on but I can say it revolves around running away to the circus."