Advertising
Alfie turns attention to jungle with baby orangutan sculptures
Knife Angel sculptor Alfie Bradley has turned his hand to something a little cuter with his latest piece.
The Oswestry artist – who has helped raise awareness of knife crime with the towering Knife Angel – is now doing his bit to highlight the effects of deforestation.
He has created a limited edition series of baby orangutans, wearing a shirt that says, Jungle Ain’t Massive, to highlight the effects of deforestation caused by palm oil production.
The sculptor, who is known for a range of artworks, from a D-Day soldier to the Knife Angel, currently touring British cities, created the orangutans at his studio in Rednal just outside the town. He said his inspiration came from listening to a music track by General Levy – Jungle is Massive.
“The lyric was going round and round in my head and I just thought, no the jungle isn’t massive, we are losing far too much of our rain forest.
“Everything happening to the orangutans popped into mind and I kept thinking ‘jungle ain’t massive’. The idea started there."
Alfie said it took a few months to make the clay mould, then an extra few months to get it made in bronze. The young male orangutan is holding on to a piece of his destroyed habitat and standing on a burned tree stump.
“I hope that they will make people stop and think,” Alfie said.
One of the orangutans was the star of a a charity fundraiser in London, organised by Dutch model, Mila de Witt.
“Those at the event, which raised money to save the orangutans of Sumatra loved the sculpture,” Alfie added.
Advertising
Login or Register to comment