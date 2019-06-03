Eisteddfod centenary in Powys

The Urdd has announced that it will held the event in Machynlleth in three year's time.

It will be the first time in over 30 years that the event has taken place in Montgomeryshire, the last in Newtown in 1988.

The town of Machynlleth was chosen organisers say because of its central location and rich Welsh heritage, which made it a good choice for the centenary celebration.

Councillor Myfanwy Alexander, Portfolio Holder for Education and Welsh Language, said: “We are delighted to welcome the Urdd back to Powys, to one of the strongholds of the Welsh Language.

“To celebrate the centenary of the movement which is so central to Wales in Owain Glyndwr’s historic capital seems fitting.

“Powys County Council regards the Urdd as a key partner. We want to build on the success of the Urdd Eisteddfod in Llanelwedd and our considerable expertise as an events county to ensure this celebration of Welsh culture is a triumph.”

A public meeting will be held in Glantwymyn on June 19 to confirm the decision.