Artists open their studios in Oswestry

The Borderland Visual Arts group aims to share and promote locally produced visual art to the wider community.

Held every year, the Open Studios event is an established part of the Oswestry calendar, and brings in visitors from across the region and beyond.

This year 23 artists will display their work in 15 studios, predominantly in Oswestry but as far afield as Pant and Chirk on the weekends of June 8/9 and June 15/16.

Spokesman for the BVA, Graham Mitchell, said the event, which runs over two weekends, provides a great opportunity to see where and how the artists work.

"There will be lots of work to see, some in progress, and the artists will be explaining and demonstrating how they produce their art."

He said that although much of the work is for sale, there is no obligation to buy.

"The artists enjoy welcoming visitors to their studios and the number of studios makes visiting them all quite feasible."

A detailed guide of all the open studios is available from libraries, galleries, and Tourist Information Centres, or to download from the website, borderlandvisualarts.com.

There is a complementary exhibition in the Willow Gallery in Oswestry that runs until June 29 and a display of drawings in Oswestry Library.