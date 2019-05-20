Ellesmere Brownies skip with Britain's Got Talent stars

Jump Revolution, who featured on the reality TV talent show earlier this year, visited 2nd Ellesmere Brownies for a day of demonstration and training.

Brownie Leader Caroline Ford said 20 of the group's Brownies had attended the session, which was followed by workouts with the Boogie Bounce trampoline group, from Shrewsbury, and hoola hooping with Hoola Nation.

Caroline said the Brownies had thoroughly enjoyed all the day's activities.

She said: "The girls found the skipping amazing, lots bought professional skipping ropes and they are going to take it into their schools."

The youngsters were taught a variety of techniques, such as double-dutch skipping, backwards skipping, paired skipping, and speed skipping.

The demonstrators, who included British champion skipper Stacie Pegg, showed the Brownies a speed challenge where they have 30 seconds to complete as many jumps as possible.

The record is 120 in 30 seconds and, although not getting close to that number, one of the Jump Revolution group managed 90 in the time limit.

Caroline said: "We tried just running on the spot for 30 seconds and we could not even to 120 steps like that!"

She said the event had been a great success.

She said: "They were really fired up by it and they would really like to start up a club at school to do more of it.

"It was absolutely fantastic and the good thing about skipping is you only need a £5 rope and you can change your life.

"It ticks all the boxes you are supposed to do these days, keeping your heart rate up, doing 30 minutes of exercise a day. Today they did four hours of concentrated exercise so we have some very tired Brownies."

Caroline added that the event had sponsored by the League of Friends Charity Shop in Ellesmere.