Food and gin festival on way to Oswestry

The Venue at Park Hall is hosting a Food and Gin Festival on Saturday, June 1.

Visitors will have an opportunity to sample a wide range of high quality gins from major national suppliers as well as local craft distillers.

Open from 10am until late, there will also be a wide selection of artisan food stalls to browse along with other entertainment including craft stalls, BBQ and live music.

Matt Lee, general manager at The Venue, said: “This new event will be a fantastic addition to Oswestry’s list of visitor attractions, and we expect to draw people in to the town from across Shropshire, Wrexham, Powys and beyond.”

Tickets for the festival are now available to purchase online via gotothevenue.com priced at £10 per person.

All ticket holders will receive a G&T in a souvenir glass on arrival.

Stallholders wishing to book a space can email events@gotothevenue.com