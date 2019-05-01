Open garden for Save the Children

Barbara Molesworth, of Whittington, is hosting an open garden and plant sale on May 5 and 6 between 12pm and 4.30pm at her home, Garden Croft, Daisy Lane in Whittington.

She said: "This year we celebrate the 100th anniversary of Save the Children. We would be delighted if any visitors dressed in period costume dated around 1910."

The Kinnerton Morris Men will entertain the crowds on Sunday from 2pm.

On Monday there will be live folk music and a garden theatre performance about Save the Children - a charity which was founded 100 years ago by Ellesmere's Eglantyne Jebb.

Entry is on a donation basis and is in aid of Save the Children.

Refreshments will be available in aid of St John the Baptist Church.