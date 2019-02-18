Award triggers solo exhibition

Sculpture, Frank Triggs was awarded the solo spot as a prize for being the artist with the most public votes at the 2018 Qube Open Art Exhibition with his piece, ‘Anthropocene’.

Charlotte Jackson, Qube Arts Officer said: “We are delighted and proud to showcase this body of work by Frank Triggs at Qube Gallery. Frank has entered the Qube Arts Open Exhibition many times over the years and his work is always loved by visitors.”

The show features a variety of Frank’s work and includes life-sized figurative sculptural forms, wildlife-adorned furniture, architectural commissions and public art. Most of the work is created from wood and inspired by shapes, patterns and textures found in the natural world.

Unusually for an art exhibition, visitors are encouraged to touch the timber pieces on display in the gallery.

Frank uses hand tools, power tools and a computer-controlled device to create the rich textures and complex patterns that have become a trademark of his work.

He said: “This is wood-carving, but not as you would know it. I initially create a 3-dimensional model on the computer and then use a computer-controlled router tool to bring the design to life in wood. This process enables me to experiment with the materials and obtain effects that would be very difficult to achieve by hand.”

Originally from Hampshire, Frank studied a Diploma course at Cardiff School of Art. Later he carried out ground-breaking research at Wolverhampton University into the development of design criteria for the construction of play and learning environments for children and adults with severe learning difficulties and special needs. Frank has also worked as a community artist and made educational displays for museums and zoos, figure carvings for Euro Disney and inflatable structures for rock groups, like Pink Floyd.

He has lived near Oswestry for 40 years and often works closely with one of his sons, George, who is also a sculptor.

Frank Triggs Exhibition can be seen at Qube Gallery, Oswald Road, Oswestry until March 11.

Qube is open from Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm and Saturdays, 9.30am to 12.30pm.