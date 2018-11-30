Roads to close for Oswestry Christmas parade

There will be a carnival atmosphere as floats and walking fancy dress groups wind their way through the streets.

Organised by Borderlands Rotary Club the carnival attracts thousands of spectators every year all enjoying the festive atmosphere. Volunteers shake collection buckets raising funds for local and Rotary charities.

The parade will leave the junction of Church Street and Lower Brook Street at 11am travelling along Church Street.

At The Cross the procession with separate with large vehicles going along Willow Street and the rest of the parade going through Cross Street.

Spokesman for Borderland Rotary, Jonathon Jones, said the parade was continuing Oswestry's festive celebrations, following on from the light switch-on.

"It is always a great chance for local businesses and organisations to raise awareness of what they do and help us raise funds for charity.