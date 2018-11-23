Packed-out town square to see Oswestry's Christmas lights big switch-on

Paralympian, Mark Fosbrook, performed the official switch-on of Oswestry's lights in front of hundreds of people in a crowded Bailey Head square.

This year has seen Oswestry Town Council spend even more money on lighting up the town for Christmas and the mayor, Councillor Sandy Best joined Mark, better known as 'Fossy' for the countdown to the switch-on.

The ex-GB international stood down from competition early this year, receiving an Our Heroes medal from British Wheelchair Basketball.

He also represented the nation in volleyball and rugby and is now concentrating on his work with the Activity Alliance.

Other characters at the event included a Comic Con favourite, Tooth Fairy from The Rise of the Guardians and Oswestry Musical Theatre actors who took along some of the characters from Wizard of Oz.

Schoolchildren and local bands entertained the crowds with festive music.

Oswestry 's festive fun continues on December 1 with the popular Christmas parade, organised by the Rotary clubs. Floats and walking fancy dress groups parade through the town, watched by crowds several deep.

The third celebration event takes place on December 7 when the town holds its annual Christmas Live.

Thousands of people are expected to pack into the town centre for a night of entertainment. Roads are closed to allow a huge funfair to be built on the streets while an ice ring, entertainers and stalls are just some of the attractions. A music stage also draws the crowds.