Mystery mastermind Anthony Horowitz to appear at Oswestry talk

He is a prolific author of fiction for adults and children, and has masterminded television series like Foyle's War.

He will talk about his new book The Sentence is Death at the Wynnstay Hotel on December 4, beginning at 12.30pm.

The writer has joined forces with Oswestry's Booka bookshop for the appearance.

And next Wednesday night Great British Bake Off presenter Prue Leith will be at the Lion Quays Hotel to talk about her life-long passion for food and her new cookbook ‘Prue’ featuring recipes from her own kitchen table.