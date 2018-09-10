Wall of Women exhibition

The 101 Wall of Women recognises women past and present, from all walks of life, who have had an influence on the town.

They range from Guinevere, who was born at the iron age hillfort at Oswestry and went on to marry King Arthur, to modern day women involved in community and charity groups or in civil life such as current Mayor, Councillor Sandy Best and last year's mayoress, 16-year old Amber Hunt.

As part of the national Heritage Open Days taking place in September towns and cities were urged to celebrate half a dozen local women who had made a difference to their area.

Mark Hignett, one of those who organises the open days for Oswestry said he wanted to take it a step further.

“I wanted to be able to say that we have found more than 100 influential women,” he said. “This year’s national Heritage Open Days theme is Extraordinary women and we have and have had many of these in Oswestry.

“Women have always been there but the perception of women in history is that they have not been valued. Oswestry has always been guided by women and it’s time we started celebrating them.”

The Wall of Women is on display in Oswestry's Memorial Hall and is open to the public.

Among those from history are Dame Agnes Hunt, who helped found the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopeadic Hospital and the Allies spy, Violette Szabo who trained at the Park Hall military camp on the edge of Oswestry. The first woman to be buried in Oswestry’s extended cemetery in 1862, Sarah Fox, is recognised as is Fanny Mostyn Owen, who was the love interest of Charles Darwin before he left for his voyage on the Beagle.

Commemorating World War One, the women who played roles in the war, particularly in nursing are also honoured.

Shropshire wheelwright’s daughter, Olwen Price, who won the hand in marriage of 22-year-old Aldo Gucci also gets a mention.

One of the modern day women is 23 year old Chloe Yeomans from the Chloe Elizabeth Dance Company who, despite her age, has been teaching dance in the town for the past 10 years.

"I was so surprised, but honoured to be nominated," she said.

"Our dance company is presenting Dancing Through Time, a performance of dance and fashion through the ages on the Bailey head next weekend."

Mr Hignett said: "Because of the response we have had we are not stopping at 101. We are opening a book for people to nominate their influential women and we want to get more than 1,000 names. The book will be in the Memorial Hall during the exhibition

Women involved in the community in the villages around Oswestry receive a mention along with those who campaign for rights for people with disabilities, foster parents and those who support the town in their work.

As well as the exhibition, Heritage Open Days in and around Oswestry has dozens of historic places open to the public, along with art and poetry competitions, dance shows, fashion shows, astronomy talks and solar talks.