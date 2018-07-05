Menu

Advertising

Artwork on show

By Sue Austin | Oswestry | Oswestry entertainment | Published:

Artist Richard Mountford's work can be found in collections in the UK, USA, Germany, France, Portugal, Japan and Australia.

Richard Mountford from Glyn Ceiriog hangs one of his paintings at the new art exhibition featuring five artists at Oswestry Visitor & Exhibition Centre

Yet he likes nothing more than getting out as often as he can to paint on the streets as a pavement artist.

Mr Mountford, from Glyn Ceiriog, is one of the artists currently exhibiting his work in an art exhibition at the Oswestry Visitor and Exhibition Centre in the grounds of St Oswald's Church.

One of his earliest memories is of looking at a book on art and in particular at a painting by Velazquez.

"I've always drawn and painted and continue to do so from a secluded farm.

"I try to get out as often as I can to paint on the streets as a pavement artist, often working on full sized copies of old master paintings but also working on original pieces.

"I feel that it's really important that people see how paintings are made and no better way to do this than take painting out onto the streets."

The other artists exhibiting are Hilary Cowley Greer with her figurative ceramics sculptures and drawings, folk artist Annemarie Lagram, Kay Boyce's drawings entitled the Black and White and Geoff Armitage's photographic display entitled Just One Colour.

Oswestry entertainment Entertainment Oswestry Local Hubs News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News