Artwork on show

Yet he likes nothing more than getting out as often as he can to paint on the streets as a pavement artist.

Mr Mountford, from Glyn Ceiriog, is one of the artists currently exhibiting his work in an art exhibition at the Oswestry Visitor and Exhibition Centre in the grounds of St Oswald's Church.

One of his earliest memories is of looking at a book on art and in particular at a painting by Velazquez.

"I've always drawn and painted and continue to do so from a secluded farm.

"I try to get out as often as I can to paint on the streets as a pavement artist, often working on full sized copies of old master paintings but also working on original pieces.

"I feel that it's really important that people see how paintings are made and no better way to do this than take painting out onto the streets."

The other artists exhibiting are Hilary Cowley Greer with her figurative ceramics sculptures and drawings, folk artist Annemarie Lagram, Kay Boyce's drawings entitled the Black and White and Geoff Armitage's photographic display entitled Just One Colour.