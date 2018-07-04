Menu

Art moves from street to Oswestry exhibition

Oswestry entertainment | Published:

Artist Richard Mountford’s work can be found in collections in the UK, USA, Germany, France, Portugal, Japan and Australia. Yet he likes nothing more than getting out as often as he can to paint on the streets as a pavement artist.

Kay Boyce with some of her artwork at the new art exhibition featuring five artists at Oswestry Visitor & Exhibition Centre

Mr Mountford, from Glyn Ceiriog, near Oswestry, is one of the artists currently exhibiting his work in an art exhibition at the Oswestry Visitor and Exhibition Centre in the grounds of St Oswald’s Church.

The other artists exhibiting are Hilary Cowley Greer with her figurative ceramics sculptures and drawings, folk artist Annemarie Lagram, Kay Boyce’s drawings entitled the Black and White and Geoff Armitage’s photographic display entitled Just One Colour.

One of Richard’s earliest memories is of looking at a book on art and in particular at a painting by Velazquez.

“I’ve always drawn and painted and continue to do so from a secluded farm. I try to get out as often as I can to paint on the streets as a pavement artist, often working on full sized copies of old master paintings but also working on original pieces.

“I feel that it’s really important that people see how paintings are made.”

