Stage is set for new £1.4 million Shropshire theatre

The first turf was dug for the building in the grounds of Moreton Hall School, near Oswestry, at the weekend.

As well as a venue for professional theatre productions and performances and workshops from the Moreton Hall drama department, the 240-seat theatre will be used by community groups, amateur drama societies and arts organisations.

It will also be used by primary and secondary state schools, which will have access to the facilities.

Moreton’s Face2Face Performance Academy is also keen to expand its growing programme of drama, dance and music theatre

Bill and Julie Holroyd, the founding patrons, who have backed the theatre from the beginning, said they want it to be a place for people to come together, participate in and enjoy all that the arts have to offer.

Principal Jonathan Forster said: "Creativity has an important role in education. The inspiration and power of the arts play a vital role in enabling our children and young people to enhance their creative talent and develop their artistic skills."

When the theatre campaign was first launched Mr Holroyd said: “I have seen the results of community engagement to deliver projects that help a local area at many levels.

“I feel that the girls of Moreton Hall can successfully lead a campaign that will add to their experience – but most importantly, result in a place for the community to come together and learn about, participate in and enjoy all that the arts have to offer.

“I look forward to being in the audience when the doors open.”

The theatre is expected to open next year.

More information can be found at moretonhall.org/Holroyd-Theatre