Summer show plans

Rhydycroesau show committee members are busy preparing for the 43rd Rhydycroesau Village Show on August 18.

Back again this year is the popular shearing competition with two classes for contractors and farmers. A popular event is the faster shearer competition.

Other attractions include a horse show, dog show, horticulture, produce and junior classes.

There will also be a variety of sideshows and fairground rides.

This year will feature a display commemorating the end of the first World War.

Show secretary, Debbie Jones, said: "If anybody has any memorabilia they could lend us for this, contributions would be much appreciated. As this is also the centenary of the forming of the RAF, any photos on information relating to the RAF would also be welcomed."

Information is available from Debbie Jones on 01691 653413.