Up, up and away as Oswestry balloon festival plans win backing

Town councillors have unanimously backed plans to bring the event to the town in 2018.

During a special meeting this week, councillors heard about proposals to hold the balloon festival at the park in the centre of the town.

The festival would be held between Lindstrand Balloons, the company run by Per Lindstrand, along with Cloud Nine Balloons and Nightingale House charity, which ran an original event in Llangollen.

Town clerk Dave Preston told councillors that Lindstrand, which manufacturers balloons at Mile Oak Industrial Estate in Morda, had agreed to underwrite a cost of between £6,000 and £10,000, to cover balloon gas, camping and hospitality for balloon owners.

Mayor Vince Hunt fully supported the proposals and said it would be excellent for the town.

He said: "I fully support this and by us putting this on it shows what we have just agreed, on our commitment to tourism.

"We have put a number of successful events on and for me this event is perfect for the town.

"It will raise revenue and I think we will get money back on our investment."

The event was held at the British Ironworks Centre last year, but this year organisers have moved proceedings to a central location.It is hoped it could grow into an established annual event that will bring thousands of pounds to the town's economy through tourism.

Mr Preston said the council have budgeted £10,000 for costs such as security, road closures and holding live music on the Bailey Head.

Councillor Claire Aspinall said £10,000 was 'bargain', to hold an event such as this.

Councillor Peter Cherrington added: "I agree this will increase the future for the town and and will attract people to Oswestry for years and years to come.

The report went to the council stated here will be flight demonstrations and exhibitions from the park over two days and the commitment is that entry to the park will be free of charge.

Nightingale House have confirmed that the event will be at no cost to the town council for PR and publicity and this will be undertaken by Lindstrand and Nightingale House. In return they will receive all collections and sponsorship.

A further event would be the continental market on the Friday evening prior to the weekend, with a live stage in the town centre.

On Sunday a parade would take place in the town centre and councillors voted to pass the plans.