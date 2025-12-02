Shropshire's Christmas Dachshund Extravaganza raises more than £7,000 for dog charities

In all 1,493 dog owners and their four-legged friends attended the Christmas Dachshund Extravaganza at Alderford Lake, near Whitchurch, on Sunday (November 30) as the event returned for its fifth year.

Visitors enjoyed a scenic walk around the lake, browsed dog-themed stalls, met 'Santa Paws' and took part in a series of competitions that had tails wagging across the site.

Proceeds from ticket sales have once again supported Dedicated to Dachshunds with IVDD, a charity that provides equipment for dogs affected by intervertebral disc disease. Money raised through the event’s raffle will also go to Dachshund Rescue UK, which was represented on the day.