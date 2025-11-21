'We're immensely proud': North Shropshire country hotel among best in region after being shortlisted for award

Goldstone Hall Hotel, near Market Drayton, has been shortlisted in the Small Serviced Accommodation Provider of the Year category at the West Midlands Tourism Awards 2026.

The family-run, 12-bedroom country house hotel, restaurant and Royal Horticultural Society partner garden previously won Gold in 2025 and Silver in 2024 in the same category.

Now in their sixth year, the awards celebrate excellence across the region's vibrant tourism and hospitality sector, recognising more than 40 leading visitor-facing businesses across 14 categories.

Owner of Goldstone Hall Country House Hotel John Cushing said: "We’re absolutely delighted to be shortlisted once again. Delivering high standards, warm hospitality, and a personal touch all year round is at the heart of what we do at Goldstone.

"To be recognised among the best in the region is a real privilege - we’re immensely proud of our team and excited for the finals."

Goldstone Hall Hotel near Market Drayton

Winners will progress to the prestigious VisitEngland Awards for Excellence, which celebrate the very best of the country’s tourism industry, taking place next summer.

Goldstone Hall has earned numerous accolades in recent years including listings in the Good Hotel Guide 2024, 2023, 2022 and 2021. The hotel also featured on the BBC Gardeners' World Winter Special in 2024.

Andrew Lovett OBE, chair of the West Midlands Tourism & Hospitality Advisory Board, added: "The West Midlands Tourism Awards is one of my favourite dates in the diary – an opportunity each year to celebrate and honour the best people and businesses, which make visiting our great region so memorable.

"Awards provide a big boost to businesses in a competitive market where economic headwinds can be substantial. As chief executive of the Black Country Living Museum, I have seen at first hand the positive impact of winning a regional and national Tourism Award, bringing a new wave of attention for the museum and our fabulous staff among visitors and media.

"I congratulate each and every one of this year’s shortlisted venues – including those running our fantastic independent tourism businesses - and wish them every success on the night."