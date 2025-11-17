'It was simply awe-inspiring' - Crowds flock to Market Drayton for spectacular Festival of Lights

The much-loved event made a dazzling return on Saturday (November 15) with Christmas cheer filling the town's streets thanks to a bustling Christmas market, live entertainment and the much-anticipated lights switch-on.

Geoff Vernon, who recently retired after 40 years of service to the Festival Drayton Centre, switched on the lights alongside five-year-old Matilda, winner of Market Drayton Town Council's Christmas drawing competition.

Father Christmas also made a special appearance as the town sparkled. This year's lights display features new decorations, including LED rope lighting around the Buttercross and illuminated star motifs on the large tree outside the town's library.

A donkey at the Festival of Lights 2025. Picture: Market Drayton Town Council

The 'Merry Mayor of Market Drayton' Tim Manton was on stage for the big moment at 5pm and thanked residents for their incredible turnout.