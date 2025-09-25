Popular Ginger & Spice Festival returns to Market Drayton this weekend - what's on and what you need to know

Taking place in and around Market Drayton on Saturday (September 27), and coinciding with British Food Fortnight, the festival will celebrate the town's rich culinary heritage and historical connection to gingerbread.

The town's well-known reputation as the 'home of gingerbread' is believed to stem from its historical connection to Clive of India, who played a key role in establishing the spice trade route from India to Britain by sea. By 1793, gingerbread production was well established in Market Drayton.

Organisers of the Ginger & Spice Festival have unveiled a packed line-up of new and returning attractions, including live music, street food, cultural experiences and family fun.

A highlight of this year’s festival will be the return of the Rajasthan Heritage Brass Band who are back by popular demand after thousands of pounds were raised to fund their appearance at the not-for-profit event.

Now in its ninth year, the popular festival is expected to draw thousands of visitors to the north Shropshire town. Highlights include a floating market on the canal, a high-energy evening performance by Spice Girls tribute act 'Wannabe', live culinary demonstrations at the James Du Pavey Food Theatre, the Original Biscuit Bakers Heritage Trail, and more than 70 artisan traders at the Spicy Artisan Market.

Festival director Julia Roberts said: "We’re really excited as we build up to this year’s ninth annual Ginger & Spice Festival. This year promises even more for families, with a fantastic programme of free children’s activities and workshops, plus - for the very first time - live music in the Clive & Coffyne courtyard, where visitors can sit back, relax, and enjoy their street food in a festive atmosphere.

"We’re hugely grateful to our sponsors, as well as Shropshire Council and Market Drayton Town Council for their grant support. Their backing is absolutely vital in helping us bring a safe festival to life for the community."

The festival will by opened at 9.30am by town crier Geoff Russell and mayor Councillor Tim Manton. A prayer of blessing will also be said by Reverend Catherine McBride, the vicar of St Mary’s Church Market Drayton.

His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Mrs Anna Turner JP, and her Deputy Lieutenant, Mr Martin Stevens DL, will also be present and officially open the James Du Pavey Food Theatre at around 9.45am.

What's on?

Spicy Artisan Street Market - free

Visitors can browse more than 70 local artisan producers and street food vendors along Cheshire Street between 9.30am and 4.30pm - many offering a ginger or spicy twist. The vibrant market is the heart of the festival, with everything from handmade treats to global cuisine.

New for this year, visitors can enjoy street food in the Clive & Coffyne pub courtyard, open from 11am, featuring outdoor seating, an open-air bar, and live music throughout the day.

Original Biscuit Bakers Crafting Court - free

Perfect for families, the Crafting Court hosted outside Market Drayton Library between 10am and 4pm will offer hands-on, drop-in activities including gingerbread decorating with the Original Biscuit Bakers, clay gingerbread character making, spice and food-inspired crafts with St Mary’s Messy Church, lantern and fortune cookie making with Culture Kind Chinese Community, Indian block printing & turban tying with Mini Maharajas, sunflower-themed crafts with Market Drayton Library, parade flag-making with Creative Drayton, and face painting.

Music Hub - free

The music Hub near Market Drayton Library on Cheshire Street will feature a packed line-up of live music with artists and choirs throughout the day including Longlands School Choir, The Market Drayton Rock Choir, Ian Nellins and Isaac Neilson. There will also be community drumming workshop with Art Brasil.

Street Performers - free

There will be live street musicians throughout the day including The Rajasthan Heritage Brass Band, Green Man Morris Dancers, and Culture Kind Chinese Dancers.

Town Walking Parade

New for the Ginger & Spice Festival this year, the town walking parade from 3.30pm will take place on Queen Street and Cheshire Street and feature street performers including the Rajasthan Heritage Brass Band, Culture Kind Chinese Community, Green Man Morris Dancers & Art Brasil, plus local children and their families who have made lanterns and flags throughout the day.

James Du Pavey Food Theatre - free

Located under the Buttercross on Cheshire Street, between 9.45am and 4.30pm, the James Du Pavey Food Theatre will showcase an impressive line-up of local chefs demonstrating how to make mouth-watering spice-based dishes including locally sourced produce.

Original Biscuit Bakers Heritage Town Trail - free

Families can follow a self-guided heritage trail and quiz around Market Drayton, exploring historic sites and spotting creative gingerbread character displays in shop windows, themed on 'characters from history'.

Completed entries will be entered into a prize draw to win goodies, including a gingerbread hamper for one lucky child.

Winners of the 'Best Dressed Gingerbread Character' will be chosen by public vote and a judging panel, with prizes announced after the festival.

Live at the Clive & Coffyne courtyard - free

The new street food dining area will be open behind the Clive & Coffyne pub.

Festival-goers can relax with food from nearby stalls, enjoy drinks from the outdoor bar, and soak up the atmosphere with live music throughout the day in a spacious, welcoming courtyard.

Live artists include Big Joe Bone, The Time Stealers and Jack Hunter.

Wannabe, Festival Drayton Centre - ticketed, 7pm

End the day in true '90s style at the Festival Drayton Centre where there will be a special performance by one of the UK’s top Spice Girls tribute bands, Wannabe.

In true spicy style, Wannabe will deliver an energetic, nostalgic and feel-good evening packed with all the biggest hits.

Floating market - free

Back for the fourth year, the Floating Market returns with colourful canal traders between Bridges 63 and 64 on the Shropshire Union Canal in Market Drayton.

Just a 15-minute walk from the town centre, the floating market is open on Saturday and Sunday between 10am and 5pm.

Excitement

Mayor of Market Drayton, Councillor Tim Manton, is looking forward to the event.

"The Ginger & Spice Festival is a highlight on the Market Drayton events calendar," he said. "It not only brings culinary heritage, but it explores the town’s history and engages not only the community of Market Drayton but those further afield too.

"It’s a truly epic event, and one which Market Drayton Town Council are only too happy to support. We thank the organisers for bringing this event to Market Drayton and wish them every success for Ginger & Spice 2025."