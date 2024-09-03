Creative Drayton celebrates 'great success' with first Artisan Trail

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

New group Creative Drayton, which emerged from the Market Drayton Arts Festival, hosted its first event on Saturday, August 31 in the town centre where residents could enjoy and visit eight locations displaying different art from local artisans.

The group has a mission to "support local artisans and makers in developing their small businesses".

Work was showcased across the town at locations including the library, Needle and Craft, Fox Hollow Studio, Greenfields Sports Ground and the Mad Hatter's Tea Party who hosted work from 17 different artisans.

Visitors enjoyed live demonstrations at the free-to-attend event, and were able to purchase unique pieces of art on the day.

Organiser and member of Creative Drayton, Kimberly Stevens was delighted with how the group's first event went.

"It was a great success," said Kimberly. "There were lots of people about.

"I walked the trail and it was great to see all of the happy people responding to the artists and people walking around with their trail maps.

"It seemed to work. People picked up maps from the library and then followed it around. The weather was gorgeous too, and that was fantastic.

"Families walked around and children were with their parents and it was great to see their reactions to the artists.

"The atmosphere was lively, and folks loved meeting the makers and finding some unique handmade pieces to take home. It really showcased the local talent and gave a nice boost to the town's creative scene. All in all, a great day with plenty of happy faces around."

The newly formed group is hoping the event can make a return to the town next year as it works towards hosting workshops at the library in December, and Kimberly was pleased the event supported local businesses and gave them a new platform, saying: "People came into the Mad Hatter's Tea Shop and for some it was their first time in there - that was brilliant! And Needle and Crafts that people were discovering which is nice.

"It's our plan to do it again next year."

Creative Drayton is inviting attendees to share their experiences and feed back on the Artisan Trail. The group thanked visitors and praised artisans on social media.

The post said: "We wanted to extend a huge thank you to everyone who attended and supported the Artisan Trail event this past weekend.

"From stunning crafts to inspiring conversations, it was a fantastic celebration of creativity in our community.

"If you attended, please take a moment to share your feedback with us.

"Your feedback is incredibly valuable to us as we continue to grow and support our local creative community."