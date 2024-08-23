Sponsor steps up again for key event at Ginger & Spice Festival in Market Drayton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

James Du Pavey has been named as headline sponsor of the James Du Pavey Festival Food Theatre at this year’s eighth annual festival in the north Shropshire town.

The Food Theatre will be located under the stone portico Buttercross on Cheshire Street, in the centre of Market Drayton, and will showcase top, local and regional chefs demonstrating between 10am and 4pm on Saturday September 28, 2024.

For the third year, the James Du Pavey Food Theatre, will be hosted by Shropshire based podcaster, Charlotte Foster, whose background in podcasts and radio will bring a wealth of presenting experience to the role.

James Du Pavey

The chef lineup includes James Sherwin of Wild Shropshire; Dan Smith the Pastry Box Shropshire and more to be announced very soon.

The James Du Pavey Food Theatre will be free of charge to attend.

James Du Pavey, said: “Once again we are thrilled to be a part of the Ginger and Spice Festival in Market Drayton.

"This event is growing year on year and really is the place to be on event day.

"From the tasty cooking and delicious food available to the crafts and activities there really is something for everyone

"Head on over to our gazebo to say hi to the team on the day, whether you have a property to sell, looking to buy or just fancy a chat. They will be thrilled to meet you.”

Julia Roberts, Festival Director said: “We are really delighted to have James Du Pavey on board as headline sponsor of our food theatre again this year.

"Their continued support plays a crucial role in bringing our culinary showcase to life, and we’re so grateful for their partnership. James’s entire Eccleshall branch team will be at the festival during the day and bring bundles of energy and fun to the event including offering balloons and face painting for kids.

"Here's to another fantastic year of delicious food and unforgettable experiences."

The team from James Du Pavey Eccleshall branch, led by branch manager, Lee Davies, will be present on the day to meet festival goers and assist with supporting the fun and festive atmosphere near the festival food theatre.

The Ginger and Spice Festival, which is now in its eight year, is an annual celebration which takes place during British Food Fortnight, championing and celebrating the unique culinary heritage and historical links of gingerbread to the town of Market Drayton.

It also acts as a vehicle to promote local food producers, the weekly markets, suppliers, other community groups, plus places of historical interest and significance in and around the rural market town.

The festival aims to reconnect the community of Market Drayton to their unique culinary heritage through an eclectic mix of fun and educational festival fringe events celebrating the cultural assets and heritage of the town.

For further information about the Ginger and Spice Festival, you should visit the event website.