'Clothing optional' for naturist charity fundraising walk at Shropshire scenic garden

The Dorothy Clive Garden near Market Drayton is one of the venues selected for British Naturism's 'Naked Heart Walks' programme – a series of events across the country which are raising money for the British Heart Foundation.

Venues selected for the events include spectacular gardens, stately homes and castles.

Announcing the programme earlier this year, British Naturism said that clothing would be 'optional' for the events.

A statement from the group said: "To make the decision to give a naked walk a try, the walks will be clothing-optional, though we’re sure some clothed walkers will be stripped off by the end."

Andrew Welch, national spokesman for British Naturism, said: "Taboos around nudity are eroding and the health and wellbeing benefits of going naked are more widely understood, with more and more people wanting to get the exhilarating feelings for themselves. We encourage anyone to come and give it a go - and raise much-needed funds for our charity partner, British Heart Foundation."

Ben Bishop, BHF fundraising manager, said: "There are lots of ways to support the BHF and, thanks to British Naturism, these now include taking your clothes off and enjoying the great outdoors. We hope that thousands of people will join one of the many walks being held around the country. In doing so, they’ll be helping us fund scientists to discover the new treatments and cures that can save and improve lives."

Tickets for the event at the Dorothy Clive Garden event on August 14 are still available and more information is available from the British Naturism website.