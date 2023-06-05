Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Arts Alive looks to recruit three new members to team

By Matthew PanterNorth Shropshire entertainmentPublished:

Arts Alive is looking to recruit three new members of their team thanks to funding.

Flicks in the Sticks at Bayston Hill
Flicks in the Sticks at Bayston Hill

Every year, the Shropshire charity facilitates around 900 Flicks in the Sticks screenings, and 100 live events in rural areas, bringing quality arts experiences to around 35,000 audience members across Shropshire, Herefordshire and border areas.

Now, thanks to the BFI National Lottery Audience Projects Fund and investment from Arts Council England, they are looking to employ a Marketing & Audience Engagement Worker and two Audience & Partner Development Workers.

Both positions are flexible, with negotiable hours and patterns, and the option to work remotely.

“It’s fantastic to see the continued growth of Arts Alive,” said Ian Kerry, Executive Director. “With the support of Arts Council England and the BFI, we are about to embark on an exciting new chapter. By growing our team through these new roles, it will help us to reach new untapped audiences.

“Our mission is to enhance the cultural life of rural areas by providing access to high-quality arts experiences that would otherwise be unavailable to those living outside of urban centres. We believe that the arts have the power to transform lives, and we are committed to ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to experience the joy and enrichment that the arts can bring.

“If you’re passionate about bringing the arts to more people, are creative, have good people skills, and have a willingness to learn, we’d love to hear from you.”

For details, visit artsalive.co.uk/jobs-arts-alive. The closing date for applications is June 23.

North Shropshire entertainment
Entertainment
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News