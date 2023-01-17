Market Drayton-born presenter takes drive-time hot seat at national LGBTQ+ radio station

Brett in the studio

Brett Harris, originally from Market Drayton, can be heard presenting the country's biggest hits live on the national radio station from weekdays at 4pm.

Fresh from high profile interviews at Birmingham Pride 2022, including with London mayor Sadiq Khan, Courtney Act and Becky Hill, Brett is very excited about his new role.

Brett with Mel C

He has celebrated his journey from being a "closeted teenager in a small town in Shropshire" to "an out, proud member of the LGBTQ+ community" – and hosting a national radio show.

Brett said: "Growing up closeted was a struggle in a rural area. I felt as though I was one of the loudest people in the room, so being able to get into radio as a teenager really gave me that outlet to speak to people online.

"Market Drayton has always got a special place in my heart and I love coming home and seeing my mum, she has a coffee shop in the centre of Market Drayton."

It was at Thomas Adams School in Wem when Brett fell in love with radio – studying film, media and English Languages at A-Level.

"That's where I could find that I could talk for England, much to the annoyance of my teachers," Brett joked.

Brett came out as gay at 21 to his mum Gail. He later said that Market Drayton is a tolerant town with lovely people, he just didn't know that at the time.

Going to Staffordshire University allowed Brett to come out of his shell and let go of his 'inhibitions', establishing friendships with like-minded people.

After graduating, Brett then moved to Manchester and took on a marketing role for Heart North West before joining the team at Gaydio.

Brett Harris gets top spot on Gaydio radio station

Speaking about being a presenter at Gaydio, Brett said: "I love chatting to special guests and doing silly things with them and not asking them the same questions. I like to have a little bit of fun."

Brett spoke about the time he had Becky Hil, a singer from Bewdley, on the show and challenged her to a game.

She had to guess the song Brett was singing – one of her own – while he ran up 24 flights of stairs at Gaydio HQ.

Gaydio is the LGBTQ+ station for the UK, home of Gaydio Breakfast with Paris and Dave.

It aspires to be the place that the UK’s LGBTQ+ community feels at home, proudly reflecting the lives of its audience as they wake up, commute, work and socialise.

Broadcasting on FM in Manchester and Brighton and on DAB across Greater London, Manchester, Brighton & Portsmouth, listeners can also tune in via the Gaydio website and mobile app or through a smart speaker.