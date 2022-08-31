Notification Settings

MP Helen Morgan backs pubs and breweries in North Shropshire amid rising energy costs

By Megan Howe

MP Helen Morgan has raised a glass to North Shropshire breweries, as she celebrates joining a cross-party group that stands up for pubs in Parliament.

Helen Morgan outside Stonehouse Brewery, Oswestry
The Lib Dem MP for North Shropshire has joined the All Party Parliamentary Group for Pubs to show her support for the local pub trade in her constituency.

To celebrate the move, Helen visited Stonehouse Brewery in Oswestry where she was given a tour of the brewery before sampling the local food and drink on offer.

She said: “Local pubs are at the centre of our communities across North Shropshire and we’re lucky enough to not only have brilliant boozers across the area but also have some of the finest ale in the country made in the constituency.

“Stonehouse is just one of many breweries based in North Shropshire that are truly local but have deservedly built a national reputation.

“However it’s a very difficult time for the local hospitality trade as prices rise across the board and energy costs set to spiral to a level which threatens many pubs viability.

“I’m delighted to join the APPG for pubs and look forward to working with Parliamentarians of all parties to do our bit to champion local ale and stand up for the pub trade in Parliament.”

Mark Parkes, Interim West Midlands Regional Director at the Campaign for Real Ale, welcomed Helen’s support.

He said: "Rising costs and energy bills mean this is a time of crisis for pubs, clubs, brewers and cider makers in North Shropshire, so it's more important than ever that the sector is well represented in Parliament.

“It's great to see Helen Morgan MP joining the Pubs APPG – for which CAMRA provides secretariat services – and getting out to enjoy a pint of local ale."

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

