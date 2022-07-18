Strictly fun on the lake for AJ and Curtis Pritchard at Alderfest

AJ and his brother Curtis lead a dance class

The dancing star brothers, who grew up near to the Alderfest venue at Whitchurch, opened the festival and held dance workshops throughout the afternoon.

But the adrenaline seekers also took time out to go on Alderford's popular Splash Park and the aqua bikes on the lake.

Thea Minshall, five, Eva Lopez-Bloor, four, and Sienna Purton, five, from Audlem

Hundreds of festival goers took to the lake to cool down before enjoying an afternoon and evening of top entertainment from bands including The Feeling, FIVE and Scouting for Girls, Blazin’ Squad and Toploader.

Spokesperson for Alderford, Zoe Turner, said: "It was wonderful to see everyone enjoying our lake, whether swimming or on paddleboards or having fun on the aqua park. It really was the best way to cool off in the heat.

"Even AJ and Curtis went on the Aqua Park and bikes on the water. They had a wonderful time and we were delighted that they launched the festival and ran their dance workshops."

Entertainment included a silent disco, glitter and face painting and circus entertainment.

Florence Roberts, 13, and Lillah Morris-Pugh, 12, from Oswestry, at Alderfest

Zoe said families could enjoy lots of events in the shade of the special tipis set up on the lakeside.

"Alongside the line-up we had a whole host of children’s entertainment from Disney sing-alongs to Zeus, a ‘real’ 12ft T Rex dinosaur accompanied by ranger training."

"For the younger children, they could embark in an immersive storytelling adventure with Jake Evans, beginning with an exciting boat trip across the lake, to spark their imagination.

"There were lots of activities for children to do, we wanted to ensure everyone could enjoy Alderfest, whatever their age."

"We had some wonderful tribute bands throughout the afternoon and then we were lucky enough to have some great names take to the stage."

Organisers at Alderford put on free buses from Whitchurch to ensure people travelling from the town or on the train could get to the site without having to use their cars.