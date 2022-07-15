Music from the deep south heads to Shropshire

Ruben Moreno

The North Shropshire Cajun and Zydeco Big Weekend will feature four of the biggest names in Louisiana Cajun and Creole roots music from August 12 to 14 at Welshampton, near Ellesmere.

The international line-up for the festival includes Blake Miller, Amelia Biere, Ruben Moreno and Desiree Champagne plus touring duo Truckstop Honeymoon and the Barcelo Brothers from Ireland.

They will be joined by UK roots and blues bands, Razor Holler, the Whiskey River Boys, The Midnight Specials and Acadian Strings.

The festival, which runs as a non-profit making community organisation, is the only one which brings musicians from both the Cajun and Creole communities of southwest Louisiana to the UK festival scene.

Creative director, Gavin Lewery, said this year the Big Weekend had managed to secure a bumper line-up of US headline acts.

“Over our nine festivals we have worked extremely hard to focus on the authentic sounds of Cajun, Creole and Zydeco music. This year we are proud to have four of the very best performers from the US.

“We have combined this with a high quality selection of performers from the UK covering not only Cajun and Zydeco but swing, blues, roots and country sounds,” he said.

The three day festival, based around the parish hall, also includes dance and instrument workshops, authentic street food, music sessions in the village pub plus its own festival campsite.