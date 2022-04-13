Taking a trip down memory lane with Voice of Roy Orbison tribute show

Festival Drayton Centre

The Voice Of Roy Orbison featuring tributes to Pretty Woman singer Roy Orbison and Brenda Lee will be at Festival Drayton Centre, in Frogmore Road, Market Drayton, on May 20.

Orbison was the most popular American vocalist in Britain during the 1960s with his trademark dark glasses and soaring vocal melodies.

He scored number one hits with Only The Lonely, It’s Over and Pretty Woman, while other chart hits included Running Scared, Dream Baby, Blue Bayou, Too Soon To Know and I Drove All Night.

Darren Page will perform as Mr Orbison in the show while guest Sue Lowry will perform as Miss Lee.