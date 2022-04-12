Upcoming show to celebrating VE Day anniversary finally coming to north Shropshire

Andy Eastwood portrays George Fornby

It comes as the 'Spirit of the Blitz' variety performance was originally scheduled to celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE Day in May 2020.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the show had to be postponed, but will now make a return to Market Drayton's Festival Centre on Saturday, April 30.

Andy Eastwood, producer and performer in the show said: "It really would not be in the spirit of this show to give up. So we’ll now be celebrating the 77th anniversary.

"It may not have the same ring to it as the 75th, but the songs will still sound every bit as good.

"And the atmosphere will be terrific as soon as the audience join in with old favourites like Don't Sit Under The Apple Tree, Bless 'Em All, Leaning On A Lamp-Post, and of course, We'll Meet Again."

Spirit of the Blitz is a show that aims to recapture the defiant optimism of war-torn Britain and will include music from a number of different performers such as Maggie O'Hara and Andy Eastwood.

Andy Eastwood, performing as George Formby in the show added: “The wonderful thing about Spirit Of The Blitz is that it means many things to different people.

"It’s first and foremost a heart-warming, uplifting sing-along. They were such awful times that the entertainment had to be bright and breezy and cheerful.

"But beneath the humour is a subtext of suffering, loss and tragedy. Everyone in that audience will be remembering loved ones who went through it, so it’s very thought-provoking too.”

Also performing are singer Maggie O’Hara, who pays tribute to Dame Vera Lynn and Anne Shelton, and Pete Lindup, who recreates the comedy of forties favourites Max Miller and Robb Wilton.

Maggie O'Hara in uniform

Pete said: “There will be veterans at the show, and it’s an honour to entertain them, but it’s also great for younger people to see the lovely warm way that performers charmed an audience back then.

"Glorious melodies and good old-fashioned comedy – what more could you ask for."

The show will start at 3pm on April 30 and tickets will be £17.50 per person or £16.50 for Friends of the Theatre.