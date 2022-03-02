Murder-mystery event combining wine tasting and glamour comes to Market Drayton

Cameron Cousens and Rachel Tremblay from Nomad in Market Drayton

The team at Nomad Nº63 Cellar & Tasting Room, Betton Mill, Market Drayton, will be holding an immersive murder-mystery wine tasting experience on Saturday, March 19.

In collaboration with Gloucestershire-based theatre company – Ian Kennedy Productions – Nomad Wine will provide wine and beer tasting, as well as serving canapés provided by Roots and Wings Chef.

It comes as the new wine cellar and tasting room is set to hold its official launch party this weekend to celebrate its arrival in the market town and welcome customers for shopping, drinks and nibbles.

Rachel Tremblay, co-founder of Nomad Wine, said: "We are extremely excited to be hosting a murder mystery event at Nomad Nº63 on 19th March.

"It’s something a little bit different, quirky and fun. It’s also an excuse to get dressed up and enjoy a special evening of wine tasting combined with Murder Mystery.

"IKProductions who are leading the Murder Mystery side of the evening are excellent and we’re really looking forward to seeing what our guests think of the event.

"We’ve only got a few tickets left and expect to sell out, so we would like to host another one in the near future.

"We’re really excited that our space can be versatile and that we can encourage different, unique experiences here, something that will no doubt benefit the town.

"We’ve had an excellent response so far and we’re looking forward to opening our doors for the first time on Saturday 5th March from 12pm to 8pm."

Tickets are £55 per person, which includes wine tasting and canapés; the evening will begin at 7pm and is expected to last two and a half hours.

Nomad Wines is based in Market Drayton, but holds 'pop up' events around the UK.