Musical director of Queen's Jubilee celebrations to bring expertise to Shropshire

Mike McDermott of Wem Community Choir

Mr McDermott, from Wem, has enjoyed a long career as a composer, arranger and songwriter, with 34 years of service in Her Majesty's Royal Marines Band Service.

He has an extensive portfolio as the musical director for HM Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations, her 90th birthday celebrations and live TV coverage to commemorate the 2019 D-Day landings.

Now Mr McDermott, who is originally from Bolton but moved to Wem three years ago, is looking towards the upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations with a local concert set to take place in the North Shropshire town.

Mr McDermott took over as choirmaster for Wem Community Choir back in September last year and said he has "been involved in every Jubilee since the silver."

Celebrations will take place across the town during the four-day bank holiday between Thursday, June 2 and Sunday, June 5, including beacon lighting and street parties.

The concert is expected to take place on the Saturday of that week at Wem Recreation Ground (the rec), which will see a number of local bands coming together, including Wem Jubilee Band.

Mr McDermott has worked alongside a number of celebrities including Gary Barlow, Kylie Minogue, James Blunt, Andrea Bocelli, Shirley Bassey and Joss Stone, who he said was a particular joy to work with.

He had an important role in handling the music for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

"My job was to coordinate the music entirely," he said, for an hour-and-a-half live show at Windsor Castle, which included speakers such as Helen Mirren, 550 horses and state-of-the-art Jaguars.

He has met the Queen approximately 30 times over the years and said that Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, was particularly fond of the music at the celebrations.

As part of the anniversary of the D-Day landings back in June 2019, Mr McDermott took the role of musical director and produced 90 minutes of continuous music for the event.