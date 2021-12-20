Notification Settings

'Wheely' amazing day at the Wem Wheelbarrow Race

By Deborah HardimanWemNorth Shropshire entertainmentPublished:

Fun-loving residents had a wheely good time donning fancy dress to raise hundreds of pounds for charities in their town.

Supporters lined the streets to cheer on the 12 teams in the Wem Wheelbarrow Race on Sunday. Last year's event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The winners were Linda Jane Skilton, her son Lewys, aged 16, and her great-niece Liley Huxley, aged four.

Jon Edge, of the organising group A Team, says: "It's been amazing. We had 12 teams and the fastest team equalled the previous event's time of 22 minutes."

The £332 proceeds will be split between Sleapy Cat Rescue, in Sleap, and Grinshill Dog Rescue, in Shrewsbury.

Lucy Fox and Sarah Evans-Webster
The winners in 22 minutes were Lewys and Linda Skilton with Liley Huxley, aged four
Some of the 24 competitors
Belinda Clemmett and Val Kingston
Wem's festive wheelbarrow race
The best dressed prize went to Kiarah in the 'Turkey Dinner' wheelbarrow
Holly Pearson and Carla Ferandez
North Shropshire entertainment
Entertainment
Wem
North Shropshire
News
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

