'Wheely' amazing day at the Wem Wheelbarrow Race

Wem Wheelbarrow Race

Supporters lined the streets to cheer on the 12 teams in the Wem Wheelbarrow Race on Sunday. Last year's event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The winners were Linda Jane Skilton, her son Lewys, aged 16, and her great-niece Liley Huxley, aged four.

Jon Edge, of the organising group A Team, says: "It's been amazing. We had 12 teams and the fastest team equalled the previous event's time of 22 minutes."

The £332 proceeds will be split between Sleapy Cat Rescue, in Sleap, and Grinshill Dog Rescue, in Shrewsbury.

Lucy Fox and Sarah Evans-Webster

Some of the 24 competitors

Belinda Clemmett and Val Kingston

The best dressed prize went to Kiarah in the 'Turkey Dinner' wheelbarrow