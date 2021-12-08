They all loved the panto 'Rats'... oh, yes they did!

Ruyton Amateur Theatrical Society

The Rats are, of course, the Ruyton Amateur Theatrical Society who have put their stamp on Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs by Ben Crocker, a renowned script writer who has worked for the BBC.

They had a virtually sold out run of five shows with a total audience of nearly 500 people at Ruyton XI Towns village hall. The auudiences gathered from all edges of Shropshire, with supporters including local businesses that generously pledged money towards production costs.

A cast of 25 included 10 who were newcomers to the stage.

Caitlyn Dean and Elsa Brobeck-Brown

Elsa Brobeck-Brown played the role of Snow White, with Caitlyn Dean as Prince Frederick, and the seven dwarfs were played by young Rats from Ruyton and surrounding villages.

The show opened with the young Rats regaling the audience with their rendition of Panto's coming Home, a variation on the well known football anthem.

It included several musical numbers, including Hello Dolly and Killer Queen, and closed with an infamous comedy version of The Twelve Days of Christmas.

Lily Searle

A charity raffle raised £603 for Cancer Research UK, in memory of a much loved and dearly departed Rat, Anne Smith.

Ruyton Amateur Theatrical Society have passed on their thanks to everyone including businesses who supported the shows.

Georgie Reynolds, Elsa Brobeck-Brown, Tom Ince, Evelyn Burgoyne, Devon Humphreys, Jake Thomas, Evie Jones and Levi Thomas

Social media comments from the audience following the show included:

"Absolutely superb and just what we've been needing."

"A colourful evening with jokes and laughter and a young and enthusiastic cast."

"Amazing - we loved it!"

"The expression on our kids faces was priceless - they were captivated."

"Thanks so much for a brilliant evening."