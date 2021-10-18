Author and comedian Mark Watson set to perform at Drayton Festival Theatre

Comedian Mark Watson

His new touring show This Can't Be It will be coming to the county on November 13.

Last year the author and Taskmaster survivor planned to go on the road with a show inspired by taking a life expectancy test and discovering he was just over halfway to the finish line.

Among the themes will be his take on big questions, such as, what should we be doing with our time on earth, and how can we do it better.

During the lockdowns he helped to create the game No More Jockeys with which Tim Key and Alex Horne which has attracted more than two million YouTube views and published a new book titles Contacts.