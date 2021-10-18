Author and comedian Mark Watson set to perform at Drayton Festival Theatre

By Deborah HardimanNorth Shropshire entertainmentPublished:

Award winning comedian Mark Watson will be bringing his brand of humour to the stage at Market Drayton's Festival Drayton Centre next month.

Comedian Mark Watson
Comedian Mark Watson

His new touring show This Can't Be It will be coming to the county on November 13.

Last year the author and Taskmaster survivor planned to go on the road with a show inspired by taking a life expectancy test and discovering he was just over halfway to the finish line.

Among the themes will be his take on big questions, such as, what should we be doing with our time on earth, and how can we do it better.

During the lockdowns he helped to create the game No More Jockeys with which Tim Key and Alex Horne which has attracted more than two million YouTube views and published a new book titles Contacts.

To book tickets phone the theatre on 01630 654444 or see the website festivaldraytoncentre.com.

North Shropshire entertainment
Entertainment
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News