Good vibes as visitors return to Shropshire's popular Ginger and Spice Festival

By Deborah HardimanNorth ShropshireNorth Shropshire entertainmentPublished:

Around 2,000 people flocked to the popular Ginger and Spice Festival in Market Drayton making the show the busiest since its launch five years ago.

Morgan Bailey, aged four, decorates a gingerbread at Market Drayton's Ginger and Spice Festival
Morgan Bailey, aged four, decorates a gingerbread at Market Drayton's Ginger and Spice Festival

The delighted organisers say they could not have asked for more as the event set up to showcase the area's food, goods and music went ahead without a hitch after being held online last year due to the pandemic.

NORTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 25/09/2021 - Ginger and Spice Festival 2021 in Cheshire Street, Market Drayton..

It is held to co-incide with British Food Fortnight and attractions including the heritage trail, a new floating market on the Shropshire Union Canal, a spicy street market in Cheshire Street, tasting courses and stop-offs along the route went down a treat with visitors on Saturday.

Delighted festival organiser Julia Roberts said that there was flow of visitors and shoppers taking in the spicy stalls, gingerbread displays and street food stands all day.

There were live performances including Longlands Primary School Choir, saxophonist Alistair Grant- MacKenzie, LillyBoughey, Colin Brown and friends.

Jackie Higgs of Traditional Ice Cream Cycle based in Whixhall at Market Drayton's Ginger and Spice Festival

North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson and the town's deputy mayor Councillor Mark Whittle and Staffordshire University student Sarah Rees were the competition judges at the one-day showcase.

The winner of the best kept stall was Powells Pies, of Whitchurch; and the best spicy product was Staffordshire based Padian Food's Malaysian Kerisik which is a chicken and coconut curry dish.

Ms Roberts said: "With periodic head counting we'd estimate that around 2,000 people came so putting that into perspective, nearly half of the stallholders were sold out. and it was the highest number of trail visitors we've ever had."

Morgan Bailey, aged four, decorates a gingerbread at Market Drayton's Ginger and Spice Festival

"The event has been the best ever. It was well received. We were so grateful to everybody for supporting it. There was a lovely atmosphere and happy with a vibe all round."

She praised the event sponsors including Market Drayton Town Council which provided a grant towards the effort, and Leek United Building Society.

North Shropshire entertainment
Entertainment
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News