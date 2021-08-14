Outdoor theatre group performing at county venue

The Dodington Lodge in Whitchurch will be hosting the rescheduled performance of Luke Wright – The Ballad Seller on Thursday, September 2.

It was originally planned to have taken place in July this year however it was cancelled at last minute when Luke was pinged by NHS Track & Trace requiring him to isolate.

Luke is one of the UK’s leading performance poets – in Georgian times people got news from ballad sellers on street corners, and now Luke has updated this for the modern era.

The second event takes place on Sunday, September 5, with a 3pm matinee performance of Oliver Goldsmith’s 18th century farce 'She Stoops to Conquer'.

The production is from outdoor theatre group Rain Or Shine Theatre Company as part of their UK national summer 2021 tour.

A spokesman for the organisers said: "The story follows Kate Hardcastle, a young lady fixed up to meet the eligible Marlow with a view to marriage.

"Marlow is a young gent who is tongue-tied with the upper classes and downright lecherous with commoners. So when Marlow is tricked into believing Kate's ancestral home is a country inn, and mistakes Kate for a lowly barmaid what could possibly go wrong?

"Set against the increasingly chaotic proceedings of one very long night, She Stoops to Conquer is a delightful romantic romp filled with ludicrous misunderstanding, mischief and mayhem."

While the production will go ahead rain or shine, in the event of wet weather, it will be moved into a marquee on ‘The Doddy’ rear lawn.

Tickets for Luke Wright are £7.50, which includes post performance chip butties.

The show, which will be held in the bar is suitable for ages 14 plus.

Tickets for She Stoops to Conquer are £15 (£14 for concessions), and £7 for children five to 15.