Festival Drayton Centre reopens coffee shop five days a week

Festival Drayton Centre

Festival Drayton Centre, on Frogmore Road, has been opening its coffee shop three days a week the past few months, and is now back open five days a week, Monday to Friday.

Centre manager Robyn Edwards-Tsika said it has been great to see people back inside and they are looking forward to welcoming new faces.

"The last year or so has been monumentally challenging for us a venue, so to be able to finally regain some sort of normality with our opening is extremely exciting," Robyn said.

"We have missed seeing our regular customers each day so we can’t wait to welcome you all back again over the coming weeks.

"Over the next few weeks we are hosting our first live events and cinema screenings in over 16 months. Virtuoso cellist Abel Selaocoe will launch our return of top-class live entertainment next month with a mix of classical, contemporary, and traditional South African music, followed by a stunning tribute to Jeff Lynne and the Electric Light Orchestra by ELO Again in September with their ‘Re-Discovery Tour’.

"For the Summer Holidays, Peter Rabbit 2 will kick off the cinema programme, the sequel picks up where Peter Rabbit left off, packed with mischief, adventure and loads of fun this films perfect for all the family.

"In line with government guidance in regards to face coverings indoors, even though they are now optional each member of our volunteer team will be wearing a face covering at all times. Therefore if able to do so, we are strongly encouraging and recommending that our customers continue to wear face coverings for the duration of their visit to the centre due to our customers and volunteers safety being our number one priority."