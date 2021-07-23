An evening promised that will be as mad as a box of frogs

The Box of Frogs

The rural touring scheme, which facilities cultural events across Shropshire and Herefordshire, has booked Birmingham improvisation group – Box of Frogs – for two shows at Dodington Lodge.

The comic group have no idea what will happen during the show, with the audience navigating the course of the performance.

Cerin Mills, Live Events Programmer for Arts Alive, said, “The events that unfold during the show are based entirely on the audience’s suggestions, so whether you have been lucky enough to see them before or not, it will be a unique show for all. We have two shows lined up on the day – one for a family audience in the afternoon and a show for the grown-ups in the evening.

“Expect the unexpected as these quick-witted improv stars conjure up hilarious spontaneous songs, sketches and scenes on the spur of the moment. Each performance is completely different – the only certainty is the comedic skill in action," she said.

The group will be performing entirely without a script to create a night of ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway’ type comedy, with improvised songs, stories, and silliness.