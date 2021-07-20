Sea Shanties in landlocked Shropshire

The Shropshire Boatmen

The group of musicians take to the water - usually the canal at Ellesmere - for their practice evenings on Tuesday nights and have become a draw with residents and visitors alike.

A five strong group the Shropshire Boatmen specialise in the shanty style of singing, both sea shanties and canal songs, including their self-penned work.

They are big supporters of the county's canal and had released a CD that is raising money for the restoration of the Montgomery Canal.

"This CD was recorded live at the Navigation Inn on the banks of the Montgomery Canal," member, John Snell said.

"It contains four sea shanties and a specially composed song about horse boats."

They will also be performing in Wellington Market Square on July 31 as part of the Sounds on the Square series.