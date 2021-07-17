Lilly releases her latest single with a little help from her friends

NORTH PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC SHROPSHIRE STAR 15/07/21 Ready to release a new single, singer songwriter Lilly Boughey, of Market Drayton..

Lilly, 20, from Market Drayton, says I Need You Now is the first of three songs she please to put out this year.

The self taught musician asked local artist and graphic designer, Tom Allwood to create artwork for the song and says she is delighted with the result.

"The train represents the journey through my song," she said.

Lilly is studing at the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts, which was set up by former Beatles front man, Paul McCartney. The track also features other LIPA students Luca Visetti on electric guitar and piano, Owen Brown on bass and drummer, Valerio Pompili. It was recorded in the LIPA studios by a student sound engineer Jacek Ignaszak.

" I am going in to my fourth and final year of study in September," she said.

The release of I Need You Now was delayed by the Covid pandemic.

"I now have my own band and since not being able to gig I have pent my time writing and creating new songs."

A former Grove school pupil Lilly is well known as a local artist, a mainstay at the Rock and Bowl festival in Market Drayton.

At the age of 13 she took up playing the soprano saxophone and then the alto.

She taught herself to play the ukulele and then moved on to the guitar from the age of 14 onwards.